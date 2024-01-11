There could be a new controller DualSense by PS5 coming soon, according to what is reported in the list of the Best Buy chain in Canada, which contains a mysterious PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense Controller equipped with a improved battery and charging dock included.
In the features mentioned in the price list, in addition to all the standard ones of the PS5 DualSense, we see as a novelty the fact that the charging station is includedto offer easier charging, and also an “exceptional 12-hour battery life, which supports long gaming sessions”.
While 12 hours While they don't exactly represent exceptional battery life for a wireless controller, it's still double the standard battery life of the current DualSense, so it's actually a notable evolution.
The document is clearly visible in the screenshot also shown below, but we cannot take it as a completely convincing confirmation of the upcoming product, considering how the dealer price lists can often be faulty in reporting this information in advance.
A necessary evolution
However, a review of the DualSense primarily focused onautonomy That's desirable on Sony's part, considering that battery life is a major weakness of a controller that's otherwise been widely praised.
A rather notable thing is, however, that this mysterious DualSense V2 is indicated at price of 89.99 Canadian dollars, which is the same price as the standard controller currently on the market, so the new version would not entail a price increase, which is rather strange considering the inclusion of the charging station and the improved battery.
There are therefore some doubtful points to clarify on the matter and we await any announcements from Sony on the matter, which could arrive in the next period. In the meantime, three new colors of the PS5 Slim have been presented, while rumors about a possible PS5 Pro on the way continue.
