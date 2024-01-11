There could be a new controller DualSense by PS5 coming soon, according to what is reported in the list of the Best Buy chain in Canada, which contains a mysterious PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense Controller equipped with a improved battery and charging dock included.

In the features mentioned in the price list, in addition to all the standard ones of the PS5 DualSense, we see as a novelty the fact that the charging station is includedto offer easier charging, and also an “exceptional 12-hour battery life, which supports long gaming sessions”.

While 12 hours While they don't exactly represent exceptional battery life for a wireless controller, it's still double the standard battery life of the current DualSense, so it's actually a notable evolution.

The document is clearly visible in the screenshot also shown below, but we cannot take it as a completely convincing confirmation of the upcoming product, considering how the dealer price lists can often be faulty in reporting this information in advance.