Sony has released a new firmware update for PS5 to version 22.01-05.10.00.23. There has been no announcement ahead of time, which already indicates that the changes are the usual Sony makes to the console. In general, important features are usually tested during a beta that players can participate in.

The changelog once again points out that system performance improvements have been made. In fact, in the update notes we can read: “This system software update improves system performanceAs usual, this update will be launched automatically once you turn on your console.

The last major PS5 firmware was update 22.01-05.00.00. Numerous features and improvements have thus been added to the Sony console, including a major change to voice chat and trophies.

During Sony’s latest financial report it was announced that 19.3 million next-gen consoles were distributed.

Source: MP1ST