The backwards compatibility of Playstation 5 with the games of the previous console sony has always been a rather controversial topic. For many it was difficult for such an ambitious project to be completed in a qualitatively acceptable way and indeed until recently some problems had arisen but with the new PlayStation 5 firmware update it seems to have become only a distant memory.

The game library Playstation 4 available on the most recent Sony console is truly vast and includes almost all the games present on the previous one but some of these were playable only at a particularly low resolution. The latest PlayStation 5 firmware update took care of just that and some users on Reddit have been keen to show the results of this update with Shadow of the Colossusone of the main victims of this defect.

Looking at the screenshots in comparison, the graphical improvement seems to be truly surprising and beyond this it seems that the game’s loading times have also improved considerably. What can I say, Sony is really trying hard to ensure that the loyal fans of its consoles are not disappointed by the possibilities they offer and all their commitment is certainly perceptible even from these small and highly appreciated occasional tricks.