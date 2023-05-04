Something that the users of PlayStation with the current generation of consoles is the possibility of having backwards compatibility with ps4, so they can save their old console and use all their past games now with the highest possible performance. However, it was reported that not all of them work very well, one of them being an inevitable classic.

This is to the surprise of many. Shadow of the Colossus, being the remake that developed blue pointt a few years ago, and that has created discussions among fans of the original or those who are open to changes. And something that should be highlighted is that it was not working well in PS5with texture loading errors and more elements on the screen.

However, all this has been solved recently, because in a new update of the device things have been corrected, so now the title should run as perfectly as possible. At least that is what has been discussed in different forums Reddit where they talked about how badly the title was optimized to run on PS5.

Remember that Shadow of the Colossus Is available in ps4 and you can run on PS5.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: I originally played it on PS4, but I don’t have it itself because it was lent to me years ago. So this will be the perfect time to buy it physical and reunite it with The Last Guardian.