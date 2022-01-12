According to some unofficial information obtained from Bloomberg, Sony intends to produce more PS4s to fill the PS5 supply shortage. As indicated by the website, the Japanese company initially intended to complete the development of the old consoles at the end of last year. The agency’s whistleblowers, however, say plans have changed.

According to Bloomberg sources, Sony has told partners it wants to produce more copies of the PS4 at least for the whole of 2022. In total, about one million additional devices will be built over the next twelve months.

The decision is dictated by the desire to fill the gaps in the offer of PS5 and thus relieving the pressure of the company. Older consoles use less advanced layouts, so it’s cheaper to create each piece. Customers will receive a cheaper and more widely available alternative to the PlayStation 5.

Bloomberg whistleblowers also argue that increasing the number of productions by ordering more PS4 copies will allow the Japanese company to negotiate a better contract with the factories. A Sony rep has confirmed that the PlayStation 4 will still be produced in 2022. However, he claims it was not planned to abandon production of the last-gen console this year.

Source: IGN