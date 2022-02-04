We have been talking about it for months and months, wondering when it will end and considering the multiplicity of answers, no one is really 90% sure, let alone 100%. We are obviously talking about the chip and semiconductor crisisa crisis that is having a very severe impact on the world of video games and it would seem above all on PS5.

A console that according to estimates and evaluations on the always skyrocketing demand could take flight in terms of sales with the potential to break record after record but which instead is grappling with this ballast of decidedly limited stocks. So limited that Sony had to revise the sales forecasts downwards with an inevitable impact on the stock market. There is talk of a decline in forecasts from 14.8 million units sold to 11.5 million for the financial year ending March 31st.

This led to a drop in the Tokyo stock exchange of around 8.6% on Thursday. Bloomberg points out that “The excellent performance of the cinema division led by Spider-Man: No Way Home and the sensor business linked to Apple Inc has mitigated the damage at least in part, but investors are cautious and suspicious about the long-term prospects of the very important gaming division “.

This obviously does not mean that Sony is doomed or struggling with an incurable crisis as some keyboard lions might think but that probably when Jim Ryan talks about going beyond the consoles he also refers to the need to respond to the inevitable difficulties in the hardware sector through other paths potentially much more profitable.

Source: Resetera