Ultrawings 2 is now available for PlayStation VR2in a new version for the PS5 peripheral, but this is a strange case given that the launch took place without the knowledge of the developers themselveswho said they were somewhat surprised by the situation.

Previously released on PC and Meta Quest, the game is a shooter-based game planes which has already received several acclaim in these areas and was also expected on PlayStation VR2, initially with a launch window for the end of 2023.

This period was missed, but Ultrawings 2 was then made available yesterday, January 25, 2024, on PS5 with support for PlayStation VR2, but apparently this is real “shadow drops” was not in the plans of the Bit Planet Games team, as reported by the studio itself through a post on X.