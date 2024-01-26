Ultrawings 2 is now available for PlayStation VR2in a new version for the PS5 peripheral, but this is a strange case given that the launch took place without the knowledge of the developers themselveswho said they were somewhat surprised by the situation.
Previously released on PC and Meta Quest, the game is a shooter-based game planes which has already received several acclaim in these areas and was also expected on PlayStation VR2, initially with a launch window for the end of 2023.
This period was missed, but Ultrawings 2 was then made available yesterday, January 25, 2024, on PS5 with support for PlayStation VR2, but apparently this is real “shadow drops” was not in the plans of the Bit Planet Games team, as reported by the studio itself through a post on X.
A strange case
“Surprise launching Ultrawings 2 on PlayStation VR2 today wasn't exactly in our bingo card, but oh well, here we are”, wrote the developers on not having been warned of this initiative, even though it is their game.
There must have been some hiccup in the certification process before launch, and evidently someone must have given the release an OK without realizing itbecause in fact the game was not yet ready, even if it is substantially complete.
Bit Planet Games has reported that the software still has some minor problems which will however be quickly corrected, while it tries to understand what exactly happened. In any case, if nothing else, PlayStation VR2 got another surprise game.
#PS5 #Ultrawings #PlayStation #VR2 #released #surprise #developers39 #knowledge
Leave a Reply