The rumors continue that they want Firesprite at work on twisted metal For PS5but in the meantime they are enriched with further details such as the possible support for PlayStation VR2 and the fact that it can also be launched on day one on PC.

Since Sony PlayStation’s acquisition of Firesprite Studios, we still haven’t figured out what the team in question is working on, except for the idea that it could be one of several live service games that the company plans to launch for the PS5 in recent years. .

The idea that the team was working on Twisted Metal had already emerged some time ago and this thing also persists in other rumors, which enrich the picture by adding other details. Based on several job postings posted by the team for a Principle Physics Programmer and a Designer, the game in question appears to be a “multiplayer triple-A action game on Unreal Engine 5”.

The requests regarding the candidate also concern possible “experience in gameplay for vr“, while in other parts the knowledge of services such as Steam and PSN is also mentioned. Putting everything together, some are drawing a new version of Twisted Metal as a game profile, which could have support for PlayStation VR2 and be launched on day one also on PC, considering this should be Sony’s policy for live service games.