PS5 turns three today: the next generation Sony console was launched on November 12, 2020 in the USA and Japan, before arriving in Europe a few days later, on 19 November 2020.

In this period of time the platform has totaled sales of 46.6 million units, despite the great difficulties which accompanied its debut on the market due to the well-known availability problems.

Inconveniences, those also linked to the months of the pandemic, which did not prevent PlayStation Studios from publishing a series of exclusives of extraordinary quality, such as the recent Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.