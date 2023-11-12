PS5 turns three today: the next generation Sony console was launched on November 12, 2020 in the USA and Japan, before arriving in Europe a few days later, on 19 November 2020.
In this period of time the platform has totaled sales of 46.6 million units, despite the great difficulties which accompanied its debut on the market due to the well-known availability problems.
Inconveniences, those also linked to the months of the pandemic, which did not prevent PlayStation Studios from publishing a series of exclusives of extraordinary quality, such as the recent Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
The slim model for three years
The PlayStation 5 birthday was celebrated by Sony with the announcement of PS5 Slim, a lighter and more compact model of the console that we will find in stores this month, and whose existence had been anticipated by some leaks.
Compared to the original, this new version boasts a modular design, which allows for transform the Digital Edition into Standard Edition by adding the disc reader, also sold separately. The basic structure is therefore the same, with all the advantages that this entails on a production level.
