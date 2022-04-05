With the release of MLB The Show 22, which is beyond all multiplatform, Sony is in a strange condition, which it hasn’t been in for years (or maybe it has never been): it has no games. first party planned for the next months for its consoles, PS5 in particular.

We specify that by planned games we mean those with a certain release date. Sony has repeatedly reiterated that God of War: Ragnarok will be released in 2022 and we also know that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released in 2023, but in both cases there are no actual dates to refer to.

With this we do not mean that nothing will come out, but only that it is an unprecedented situation and that, therefore, it is interesting to report it, considering the excellent planning of the past years, with regular releases always well anticipated.

After all, Sony recently released two highly anticipated and big titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, so it doesn’t have much to prove in this regard. Probably the wait is due to not wanting to burn some surprises, or to wanting to dedicate the second half of the year to the viewer PlayStation VR 2whose line up is not yet known (which will be revealed in the coming months, we suppose).