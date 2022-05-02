The variable refresh rate, or more commonly called VRRis the secret weapon of PlayStation 5 to unleash the graphics power of your games and dramatically increase their frames per second, as long as you have a compatible TV or monitor.

Some games, like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or Devil May Cry 5, can have an increase in FPS of up to 50% or more in both performance and fidelity modes. In this regard, the YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits through a video analyzed the VRR of PS5, allowing us to see this improvement.

The video shows that the Insomniac Games games are the ones that have the greatest increase in FPS. In Marvel’s Spider-Man with VRR activated, typical problems of vertical synchronization or lack thereof, such as stuttering, are avoided.

In Performance mode (with a dynamic resolution of 1440p), Spider-Man Remastered fluctuates between 80 and 90 FPS, compared to the limit at 60 FPS without VRR. In 4K Fidelity mode, it also unlocks the 30 FPS cap and hovers around 50 FPS.

Games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, exclusive to PS5, runs at 80-90 FPS and is capable of reaching 110 FPS on occasion in Performance mode (limited to 60 FPS without VRR) and 50 in Fidelity mode (limited to 30 FPS without VRR).

Other games that use VRR, such as Dirt 5, Astro’s Playroom or Resident Evil Village, do not unlock the framerate as the previous ones do, but they improve input lag and stuttering.

