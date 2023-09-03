The Japanese market is by no means one of the largest in the world, but it is still an important place to define the success of certain video games, especially if you are interested in a different point of view than the Western one. Now, the user Genki_JPN on X offers us a ranking in which it shows i top ten best-selling games on PS5 at physical launch in Japan :

How to read the best-selling PS5 games in Japan

As mentioned, we are only talking about physical sales: the digital units sold are not included and this means that the composition of the overall ranking could be slightly different, especially in the last positions where the difference in sales is really minimal. Instead, it is more credible that Final Fantasy 16 is also first in overall sales, given the almost triple success compared to Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon.

It should also be emphasized that among all these games only Final Fantasy XVI is exclusive to PlayStation 5. The rest of the ranking is also present on PlayStation 4 (and other platforms in some cases). The meaning of this ranking is only to verify the results of the latest Sony console in Japan and how the players who own it bought – at launch.

We know that Final Fantasy 16 has achieved good sales, neither negative nor particularly positive, but still – at least in the Japanese market – it got a good launch as a PS5 exclusive. We will have to see the full data from the rest of the world later.

Meanwhile, the PC version and two paid expansions have been confirmed for Final Fantasy 16.