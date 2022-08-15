The stock situation of PS5 in Japan it hit a new low, as a local retailer is allowing only PS4 owners to purchase the new console. Sony.

Retailer GEO has resorted to a particular countermeasure to address the scarce availability of PS5 consoles in Japan, after previous moves were thwarted by touts.

So far, the retailer has implemented several resale measures in collaboration with manufacturers, but said that the tendency of touts to buy the console by fraudulent means, using fake IDs on the GEO online store and the GEO App, is still increasing. company is looking to offer a PS5 directly to those who already own a PS4.

If a GEO customer is able to secure the opportunity to purchase a PS5, they will have to sell their PS4 to the retailer as a result of the touts countermeasure. The new purchase requirement is expected to apply starting August 19, 2022.

It is unknown if these new measures will keep touts at bay, but they will certainly make things more difficult for those who are truly interested in buying a PS5 for personal use.

There is some hope that the PS5 stock situation will improve in the months to come. Recently, Hiroki Totoki, who currently holds the position of Executive Vice President, CFO, Representative Corporate Executive Officer and Director of the Board of Directors of Sony Group Corporation, revealed that the production of PS5 hardware has increased since the second quarter of 2022. According to Totoki , PS5 production is experiencing fewer problems, as there are far fewer constraints on component supplies. However, the logistics times are not yet at the pre-pandemic level.

Source: Twistedvoxel.