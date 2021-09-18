PS5 will soon see the arrival of a SSD produced by an investee company of Sony, such Nextorage, but the device does not stand out for the price advantageous, indeed it is rather expensive.

Some time ago we showed you which are the best M.2 SSDs to buy for PS5, and according to those criteria, the Nextorage product appears fundamentally out of the market, despite the fact that the company tries to focus in promotional terms on the fact that it is almost half owned by Sony.

The idea behind this marketing strategy is obviously to let pass the message, although not explicit, that the SSD in question comes from the same manufacturer of PlayStation 5, which however does not correspond to reality.

Currently only available in Japan starting at 36,444 yen (approx 282 euros) for the 1 TB model, the NEM-PA boasts performance practically identical to that of the PS5’s internal SSD and a generous heatsink, which seems designed specifically to occupy the best compartment of the console.

However, beyond the very limited availability for the moment, the device has the big limitation of not being “PlayStation approved”, therefore of not bearing the stamp that officially certifies the SSDs as compatible with the new Sony platform.

In short, the prospect of the debut on the market of SSDs M.2 compatible with PS5 and made directly by Sony has not yet materialized, and beyond the marketing, the Nextorage product, even with its advantages, does not correspond to this description.