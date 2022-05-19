Probably many have not yet heard of Swizzle Kiss, because it is a new yet unannounced studio based in Berlin. The developers work remotely, they want to maintain a healthy work-life balance, so they develop the game four days a week. Now they have also confirmed a very important detail: it seems that they are fully funded by Sony.

Swizzle Kiss is developing “a new high-quality single-player narrative horror for PlayStation 5 and PC” with Alicia Conte (director, formerly Crows Crows), Arshea Bimal (producer, formerly Funomena), Jessica Curry (composer, on Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture), Tom Schley (sound designer and sound engineer, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe) and William Pugh (co-designer of The Stanley Parable).

The creators are looking for a developer, so we can suspect that the title takes a long time to hit the market, but as we can see Sony is still investing in smaller projects to bring new games to PlayStation 5, not just from the biggest AAA publishers. .

New indie studio Swizzle Kiss is working on a fully funded PlayStation console exclusive horror game (also coming to PC) 👀🔥 # PS5 Project has notable names like Jessica Curry (Dear Esther) and William Pugh (The Stanley Parable) attached to ithttps://t.co/KnflcUmhAw pic.twitter.com/vjk28cxlOx – Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) May 19, 2022



We just have to wait for more information on this game in the future, perhaps during an event by PlayStation.

