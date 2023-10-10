Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the new model of PlayStation 5. This is the much rumored model “slim“. There will be two versions of the console, one with an optical drive and one without. Furthermore, the package will not include the base for using the console vertically, which will be sold separately for €29.99. PS5 “slim” (which is called once again simply PlayStation 5, without other official terms) will be available from November 2023 in the USA and will subsequently arrive in the rest of the world. There is no precise date for Italy. The price it will be €549.99 for the model with reader and €449.99 for the model without reader.

According to Sony, this new model is 30% smaller and 18% and 24% lighter than previous models. The new structure of the console “breaks” the shell in half – you can see the dividing line – and this allows those who purchase a Digital model of the console to purchase the part with the blu-ray player and mount it on their digital, thus transforming it into a standard console. The blu-ray player will cost €119.90. This model also has 1TB of memory, compared to the previous model’s 825GB.