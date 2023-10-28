THE PlayStation Studios they undoubtedly enjoy an excellent reputation and have churned out a good number of exclusive which have been able to win over both critics and the public, with a few small exceptions. According to Eric Lempel, Senior VP and boss of SIE’s Global Marketing division, the secret behind this success is due to the company’s great attention and commitment to ensuring high quality standards of its internal productions.

During an interview with Barron’s, Lempel was asked to comment on the reputation PlayStation has built over the years for publishing high-quality, narrative-focused games. In his response, the executive acknowledged that the company is lucky to have studios that publish excellent games, explaining that this result is also achieved thanks to efforts on Sony’s part in managing each individual project and study and ensure that teams have all the tools they need to bring their vision to life in the best way possible.

“It depends on how we manage the studios and each individual game. Our focus is on quality. Is the most important thing. Represents PlayStation. We are proud of the quality of these titles.”, Lempel said.

“In some cases, behind the scenes, we do a lot to make sure studios have everything they need to produce a quality game.”