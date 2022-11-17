PS5 is no longer the object of desire of the toutswhich apparently are losing interest in buying it through bots and then reselling it at higher prices: a clear indication that the worst is over for the Sony consolesgiven that stocks are now arriving in stores with relative regularity.

Having just turned two, PlayStation 5 can therefore breathe a sigh of relief, finally: the launch of the platform was made really complicated due to the semiconductor crisis and it took a long time for the production lines to return to work at full capacity. but the return to normal at this point is just around the corner.

The incredible thing is that, despite all these problems, PS5 has sold 25 million units so far, rivaling the previous successes of the Japanese house as if nothing had happened. Well, who knows what numbers we would be talking about if there hadn’t been limited stocks.

So let’s take these two years as a sort of running-in, especially for those who have managed to buy a PlayStation 5 only now, and look with confidence to what 2023 will bring us, in the second phase of a life cycle that will close the bridges with the cross-gen productions and will try to fully exploit the potential of a hardware generation that still has several tricks up its sleeve.

God of War Ragnarok just came out and pushes PS5 very well despite being a cross-gen title

In fact, we know that so far the developers, especially first parties, have worked using dynamic scalers and other gimmicks waiting for the implementation of AMD’s FSR, which should allow us to go down a little more with the effective resolution without losing quality and sharpness, at all advantage of geometries and effects.

So we can’t wait to find out what the next few months have in store for us, even more so when PS5 (and Xbox Series X, of course) can be purchased without any problems in stores, without waiting or surcharges: the longed-for normality is approaching and it will be interesting to understand how the market will react.

