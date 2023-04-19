The current generation of consoles has had to face several problems and one of these has been the presence of scalpers who have exploited the limited stocks of consoles to grab the little available and sell the platforms at a higher price to earn “easy”. This is especially true with PS5. Now, however, i touts they seem to have been defeated as they are starting to sell their own PlayStation 5 and discounted price.

The PS5 stocks, even if maybe not always at the top, are now normalized and it’s quite easy to find a console. The scalpers therefore no longer have strong enough leverage to be able to sell their units, even at the normal price. After all, buying it from a scalper also means not having proof of purchase and therefore having no way of returning the console to the shop in case of problems.

There are therefore situations in which PS5 is put up for sale at a “low” price, as also demonstrated by the Reddit post which you see below. On average, Reddit users are happy that scalpers are being forced to sell off consoles and don’t hold back from insulting them.

If you are looking for a PS5, you can safely find it on Amazon, whether sold by third-party sellers or directly from Amazon. You can find it both without a bundle and together with God of War Ragnarok.

