The always well-informed Tom Henderson reported some details of the new service of cloud streaming For PS5 which appears to be identified by the code name “Project Cronos”according to reports from some internal sources.
The peculiarity of the new PS5 games cloud gaming service, launched in beta yesterday, is the fact that it allows 4K streaming, therefore with a remarkable resolution that must be based on a consistent data flow. Reportedly, it seems that the project started 5 years ago, also focused on exploiting the characteristics of the console’s SSD.
A new SSD-based cloud gaming system
Sony’s Future Technology Group division has therefore designed some new data management solutions with compression and decompressionable to take advantage of the PS5’s solid-state memory capabilities in this area as well.
The result of this study appears to be a server system code-named “Kura”, capable of reading 5 GB per second with a latency of less than 1 millisecond. According to InsiderGaming, Henderson’s site, Sony should be able to count on 28 data centers for operating the streaming service, with plans to expand further in the future by March 2024.
#PS5 #Project #Cronos #cloud #streaming #system #revealed #leak
Leave a Reply