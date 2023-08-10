The always well-informed Tom Henderson reported some details of the new service of cloud streaming For PS5 which appears to be identified by the code name “Project Cronos”according to reports from some internal sources.

The peculiarity of the new PS5 games cloud gaming service, launched in beta yesterday, is the fact that it allows 4K streaming, therefore with a remarkable resolution that must be based on a consistent data flow. Reportedly, it seems that the project started 5 years ago, also focused on exploiting the characteristics of the console’s SSD.