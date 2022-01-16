There backwards compatibility of PS1, PS2 and PS3 games on PS5 is a very heartfelt and debated topic and the PlayStation Store it may have confirmed its arrival thanks to what seems to many to be a non-coincidental error.

Jordan Middler of Video Games Chronicles posted on Twitter an image of the PS Store seen from PS5 showing the shop icon of Dead or Alive 5 for PS3. What’s wrong? The price of 7.99 pounds. PS3 games displayed on Sony’s latest generation console usually don’t have it, as they are not purchasable.

Commenting on his post, more testimonials of PS3 games spotted with price on PS5 have therefore arrived.

For some it is a sign that Sony will soon launch backwards compatibility, which moreover gives more signals as in development. For example, a recent patent signed by Mark Cerny, the system architect of PS4 and PS5.

However, there are also those who believe that it may be a bug, moreover, already manifested in past years. For example, in 2017 the PS2 version of Persona 3 was mistakenly listed, albeit without a price.

What’s the truth? Hard to say. Surely Sony is moving behind the scenes to launch some news in the services sector. There has been talk for some time about a new subscription, codenamed Spartacus, which should include the PlayStation Plus and the PlayStation Now, but there is still nothing official.

We just have to wait for the arrival of official confirmations from the Japanese company, which it is rumored could hold a State of Play in the coming days.