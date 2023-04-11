Well-known insider Tom Henderson is back to talk about PlayStation Q Litethe alleged portable console / accessory which would allow you to play PS5 titles using the Remote Play function. According to his sources, the device should arrive in stores during the month of November 2023.

The tip came during the latest episode of the Iron Lord podcast, during which Henderson said his sources believe the PlayStation Q Lite will launch before the PS5 Pro, apparently scheduled for late 2024, and the alleged new model. of PS5 with removable player, to be released in the second half of 2023.

“PlayStation Q Lite will be released between the launch of PS5 Pro, which is currently slated for late 2024, and the new PS5 with removable player arriving later this year,” Henderson said. “Many people think it will be released in 2024, but at the moment it would seem that the launch month is November.”

Clearly this is unconfirmed information to be taken with a grain of salt, although Henderson is believed to be a fairly reliable source. We are therefore awaiting any official announcements from Sony.

Subsequently Henderson also gave his opinion regarding the PlayStation Q Lite price. In his opinion it will not exceed 200 dollars, as it is basically an accessory that will not mount particularly expensive hardware, given that thanks to Remote Play the workload is practically all on the shoulders of the PS5.