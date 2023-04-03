Finally, the verdict of the Court of Brindisi has arrived regarding the Euromediashop scam, an online site that at the end of 2020 had deceived almost a thousand people by promising PS5 and other sought-after products, such as iPhones, at a discounted price, only to then not send the goods and cut off all communication. The owner Christian Ciciriello, was sentenced to a sentence of four years, two months and twenty days in prisonas well as a fine of 3,960 euros and compensation for damages suffered by the civil parties.

The scam caused quite a stir at the time, especially among gamers, given that PS5 it was a highly sought-after console and difficult to find in shops, where Euromediashop promised substantial discounts and fast deliveries during the Christmas period. Many of the products ordered on the site, not only the Sony console but also laptops and smartphones, were never delivered, with the company having tried to reassure customers with a Facebook post.

Fortunately, the scam was unmasked a short time later: a local TV station had in fact discovered that the alleged Euromediashop warehouse was a closed warehouse and the investigations by the forces of order prompted the owner Ciciriello to turn himself in. Later in an interview he declared that the intent of the scam was only to raise a few thousand euros, where the scam has reached a turnover of around 800,000 eurosand that he was driven to do so by his gambling habit.

“Now the sentence of the Court has arrived and we are naturally satisfied, also because recently indications of the opposite sign had arrived from some prosecutors, with the archiving of some scams that have disappointed and embittered us”, declared Ivano Giacomelli, National Secretary of Codes, the association engaged in consumer protection that has offered its assistance to the defrauded people.

“The verdict that arrives from Brindisi gives hope and also instills courage and strength. In the face of fraud, one must not give up, but fight and with commitment and patience, as in this case, one can win”.