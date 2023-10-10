Among the many information that has emerged about the new PS5 models announced today by Sony, a curious detail may have been overlooked: the pedestal to keep them vertical It will be purchased separately because it is not included in the package.
Unlike the now famous pedestal of the original PS5, whose peculiar application initially caused controversy, the new console models announced today do not have this accessory supplied.
In short, we will look with nostalgia at the assembly instructions complete with screwdriver, given that now to keep the console vertical you have to shell out additional 30 EUR to purchase the official stand, although the console will probably stand up even without it (but at your own risk).
A pedestal of a certain level
As clearly reported by Sony, “a new vertical stand compatible with all PS5 models will be sold separately at the price of €29.99”. The console will instead be able to support itself horizontally thanks to a new integrated pedestal, a sort of stand that seems to emerge directly from the body and provides support to stabilize the machine.
This is clearly not a shocking issue, but anyone who intends to use it immediately for the newly purchased console must plan for 30 euros more in total cost for the console, reaching 580 euros for the version with optical reader and 480 for the digital one .
This, in fact, could lead many to prefer a horizontal placement, whereas in many cases the original PS5 was placed vertically, also for greater ease of assembly.
For the rest, we remind you of the official technical data sheets of the new models and some initial considerations on this particular evolution of PS5.
