Among the many information that has emerged about the new PS5 models announced today by Sony, a curious detail may have been overlooked: the pedestal to keep them vertical It will be purchased separately because it is not included in the package.

Unlike the now famous pedestal of the original PS5, whose peculiar application initially caused controversy, the new console models announced today do not have this accessory supplied.

In short, we will look with nostalgia at the assembly instructions complete with screwdriver, given that now to keep the console vertical you have to shell out additional 30 EUR to purchase the official stand, although the console will probably stand up even without it (but at your own risk).