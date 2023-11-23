The confirmation came both through posts published by PlayStation’s Italian social networks and through the official Direct.Playstation store, where the console is called “PS5 Slim” from the Google preview, or with a more elaborate “PlayStation 5 (model group – slim)” .

A historical tradition ends

This is a curious fact in its own way. In fact, previously Sony has never associated the “Slim” name with the new PS5 model and this also applies to all PlayStation consoles from past generationsunlike shops and users who have understandably always used it to distinguish them from “Fat”.

Consequently on social media or even in the comments under our news there has been discussion several times whether it was right to call the console using this term, as it is unofficial and perhaps not entirely representative in this case, given that the new PS5 is smaller and less heavy, but to a lesser extent than the restylings seen previously.

Evidently this time Sony has decided to act differently, perhaps also to clearly highlight to consumers the differences between the model arriving in European stores tomorrow and the 2020 model which is still on sale and which is also the protagonist of numerous offers for Black Friday.