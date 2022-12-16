With an actually rather imaginative interpretation, from an interview conducted by Famitsu with an executive of sony the idea emerged that he made a reference to the possibility that a new model Of PS5 can be disclosed in 2023.

Famitsu has in fact interviewed the Senior Vice President, Platform Experience of Sony PlayStation, Hideaki Nishinoalso throwing out a question about what could be expected in the near future regarding PS5.

PS5, the new model could have the removable disk drive

Given the direct reference to PS4 Pro in the introductory sentence, it is natural to think that the Sony executive’s response has to do with a possible new model.

“Now, PS5 has entered its third year on the market. PS4 Pro launched three years later the release of the original model and we would like to hear from you some possible perspectives on the future”, asked the journalist of the Japanese magazine.

Nishino’s response was, “near the end of fiscal year 2022 [ovvero a marzo 2023 -ndR] overall sales will exceed 37 million units and we believe it will be a very important moment for the platform as well. I can’t go into more detail right now, but I hope you’re eager to know what will come next year“.

Obviously the statement is extremely vague, but it should be put in direct relation to the question, which mentioned the launch of PS4 Pro three years after the release of the first PS4. Considering this, it can be seen as a reference to a possible novelty similar, but applied to PS5, although it is rather difficult to imagine now a PS5 Pro-style revision, considering that the standard model is only now starting to reach a production volume capable to approach the question.

More likely it could be the famous PS5 with removable disk drive, which is depopulated in the corridors and which seems to be currently in the test phase, in preparation for launch.