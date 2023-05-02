Insider Gaming has released a handy list of all the PlayStation hardwarebetween consoles, controllers and accessories, coming soon by the end of 2024. Obviously they are almost all rumors and leaks, but coming from Tom Henderson: even if they are not confirmed, we are talking about a credible source that has repeatedly proved to be accurate. This summary of his allows us to have a clearer idea of ​​what Sony’s plans would be, although of course it is always possible that certain products will be canceled before their release.

Henderson starts by quoting with Project Leonardo, the only one officially announced on the list. It is a customizable controller designed for gamers with disabilities. The expected release date is the end of 2023.

Project Leonardo

Following, according to Henderson, there will be the new version of PS5, which is a console with a detachable optical reader. In terms of design, the console should be identical to the current PS5, only with the non-fixed optical drive. The release date of the latter would be September 2023.

Henderson then talks about the new audio hardware designed for PS5, codenamed Project Nomad (wireless earphones) and Project Vayager (wireless headphones). The release date is by the end of March 2024.

Then we talk about Q Lite, or a sort of portable platform designed to play PS5 titles with Remote Play, with the possibility of streaming at 1080p and 60 FPS. The platform, for Henderson, will be like a big DualSense controller with a screen in the center. The release is expected by the end of 2023.

Various of these hardwares, according to Henderson, could be shown to a Playstation Showcasebut for the moment there are no confirmations in this regard, not even in the form of a leak.

Finally, Henderson states that Playstation 5 Pro it is absolutely still in development now and that the dev kits will arrive to 1st party teams within a couple of months. The console’s release period would be set for the end of 2024 for now, but for now there is no definitive confirmation, so it could be postponed.

We repeat that it is about leaks and rumors. With the sole exclusion of Project Leonardo, nothing has been officially confirmed by Sony PlayStation. We’ll have to wait for a big event to see if the company will reveal any new details regarding its hardware plans. What are you most interested in?