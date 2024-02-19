Despite the amazing sales, it seems that the PS5 has somewhat reached the limit of its expansion on the market, at least as regards the pace of growth, which would explain, in part, the fact that despite superlative sales the margins are rather small. It is certainly not a dramatic situation, but it is clear that it is pushing the upper echelons of the company to review the general policies a bit with regards to the production and distribution of video games, also because Sony is essentially PlayStation nowadays, and the latter absolutely must function properly to carry the entire group forward. Sony PlayStation CEO Hiroki Totoki has said clearly that there is a problem in the gaming division and that this concerns the lack of understanding how its success can translate into growth, generation of sustainable profits and higher margins for the unit as a whole. See also Uncharted will arrive on Netflix soon: that's when In the past few hours we have seen that Sony has lost around 10 billion dollars in share value, and this decline would be largely due to the low level of operating margin derived from PlayStation's financial results. Added to this is the fact that Totoki also reported that the division should push more on the multiplatform approach, probably meaning expansion on PC given that considering the possibility of launching on other consoles still seems like science fiction for Sony. Simultaneously with this speech, we are witnessing the impressive success of Helldivers 2perhaps even higher on PC than PS5, recording numbers never seen before for a title published by Sony Computer Entertainment.

Towards a simultaneous launch between PC and PS5? Helldivers 2 could prove that launching simultaneously between PC and PS5 is a good thing Putting all the dots together, the drawing that emerges would suggest a possible increase in Sony's efforts on the multiplatform front, i.e. PC, with the possibility that in the near future there could be more PlayStation games on this platform and perhaps even more launches in contemporary with multiplatform day one. We already know that this is the policy already established for live service titles, and considering that between this and next year many of the various projects announced by Sony on this front should arrive on the market, we will already see an increase in “day and date” launches ” between PS5 and PC, but this could also lead to an expansion of this initiative to games more traditionally linked to the console sector, such as large single player titles from Sony. See also NieR: Automata anime suffers delays again due to COVID-19 Obviously these are just guesses, but if the expansion of the console market has really reached a plateau, the simultaneous release on PC could be a way to immediately broaden the potential base of buyers for games, regardless of the desire to wanting to build an expanded audience for a live service game. The question is also useful for single players, considering how the not excessively exciting numbers that many of these record on Steam may perhaps be due to an excessive delay with which they arrive compared to PS5. It will take some time to get there, perhaps going step by step and going through a closer timeline, but something could happen in this sense already in the near future, we'll see.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.