There line-up of exclusives PS5 confirmed so far for the 2023 seems to have definitively abandoned PS4, that is, it is almost completely made up of titles for the current generation. The idea is rendered plastically by an infographic, which shows the titles confirmed for next year, plus one that is still mysterious but much talked about. Let’s see what they are:

Line-up of PS5 exclusives of 2023

Silent Hill 2

Forspoken

Horizon Forbidden West – Burning Shores (DLC)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The PSVR 2 line-up (the headset will necessarily require PS5 to work)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy XVI

Stellar Blade

The Last of Us Factions (yet to be confirmed)

Of the games listed, the only one on which there are still doubts about the possibility of it also coming out on PS4 is The Last of Us Factions, but only due to the fact that it has not yet been officially presented. The others are all titles that will only be playable on the latest addition to the PlayStation family.

It should also be considered that we are certainly talking about a partial line-up, to which other games could be added over the next few months and for which it cannot be excluded that there are postponements.