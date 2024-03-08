PS5 is the protagonist of one television commercial just published by Sony, which invites us to discover new emotions through the large library of games available for the console, presented in an exciting roundup.

From the upcoming Rise of the Ronin, which we saw yesterday in the latest video diary, to Helldivers 2, from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, passing through Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Mortal Kombat 1, the list of titles is decidedly extensive.

It is not the first time that the Japanese company sets its promotional communication on theme of emotionsand has excellent reasons to aim in this direction given the load of memories and sensations that PlayStation games are historically capable of arousing.