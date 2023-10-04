The issue does not concern us directly at the moment but, having reported the initial version of the initiative, we specify that theUpgrader Program that plans to get a free game with the purchase of one PS5 it seems to have been modified recently by Sony making it “by invitation”.

As we reported in recent days, the Upgrader Program is currently active in the United States and in other countries but not yet in Italy: in its original form, it envisages being able to obtain a free digital game with the purchase of a new PS5, choose from a list that includes various console exclusives.

In a change made rather quietly, Sony introduced the wording “by invitation only” to the program regulations, making one think that registering the console is not enough to get the free game, but also a sort of confirmation or invitation from the company.

It is not yet clear how this works, but it seems that with the purchase of a PS5 you get the possibility of accessing the Upgrader Program but that this access is not automatic and must go through an invitation from Sony.

It is likely that this change was introduced to avoid some irregular exploitation of the initiative, but we await any clarification in this regard.