One month after the launch of PS5 on the territory, in China comes the first game officially imported: Sackboy: A great adventure. Basically, the console has until now been on the Chinese market without games to accompany it. Buyers have obviously turned to the import market to play something (or have settled for Astro’s Playroom, which comes pre-installed in the console), but one thing is to find titles in local stores, another is to have to buy them from abroad to higher prices.

For those who were amazed at this, know that in China video games have to overcome a very long bureaucratic process before being admitted for sale, due to the controls of various organs of the regime.

Sackboy: A Great Adventure has been approved along with some other titles, 43 in total, for different platforms: Dynasty Warriors Unleashed, Black Desert Mobile, Xuanyuan Sword 7, Sonic at the Olympics, Rabbids: Adventure Party, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, The Division 2, Marvel Duel and League of Legends: Esports Manager.