The DualSense seems to have been a major revolution for the video game industry. To reiterate this is the competition organized by BAFTA, where various controllers from different platforms competed for the throne in a popular election. The device PS5 he stood out and became the big winner.

Internet users had 16 alternatives to choose from, from controllers of Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft consoles, as well as peripherals for specific games, such as the Guitar Hero guitar and the famous dance floor. Organized in the playoff model where the most loved by the players have passed the stage, the result has led the DualSense to win.

The “Best Controller in History” playoff was decided between DualShock 2 and DualSense. The PS5 device, which has adaptive triggers and haptic feedback as its main features, won with 72.6% of the votes, while the PS2 controller got 24.7% of the popular preferences.

The BEST CONTROLLER EVER TOURNAMENT (our friendly competition!) Has come to an end, and you have decided the ultimate winner with the DualSense taking the crown ?? Reminder: you can watch the #BAFTAGames Awards on 7 April 2022 on all major social and online platforms? pic.twitter.com/wGH5zKdosI – BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 27, 2022

Source: PushSquare