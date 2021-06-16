HexGaming the controller announced today PS5 Hex Rival and it certainly isn’t cheap. Made with a unique modular design for customizable performance, the gamepad hopes to become a must-have controller for professional esports athletes, albeit its price tag of $ 250 (or $ 320 depending on customization) could make it hard to sell.

Aside from its cost, we are faced with a PS5 controller packed with impressive features. Remappable buttons, interchangeable toggles, various thumb designs, and an overall focus on flexibility make it seem like an interesting option beyond the standard PS5 controller. The PS5 Hex Rival controller offers among other things:

Interchangeable 6 in 1 levers with 3 different heights

2 ergonomic thumb grip designs (domed or concave)

Button remapping (even in-game)

More than 15 models available

The big selling point of the Hex Rival might be the mappable rear buttons, which allow easier access to the most used buttons. You can also remap them on the fly, making it easy to rework your layout and find the one that works best for your play style. The triggers of the PS5 have also been reworked and now have a reduced stroke of 0.5mm and 2.0mm, instead of the usual 1.2mm and 7mm. In theory, this should result in faster gameplay reactions, and Hex Gaming hopes this means better performance.

Source: PlayStation Life Style