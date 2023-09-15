There Deep Earth Collection is a line of new colors with metallic finishes for the console PS5 ee the controller DualSense . It was presented during this evening’s State of Play, with a trailer that we can see below:

The Deep Earth Collection has a clear inspiration ecologistgiven that it aims to recapture the “powerful nuances found in the heart of our planet” and that consoles and controls are embellished “with a metallic finish that gives a refined touch” to the objects.

The three colors available are: Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue and Sterling Silver.