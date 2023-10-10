Sony has officially confirmed that the PS5 cover (original model) will not be compatible with the new one “slim” model just announced. This is a detail that we all took for granted, considering that the new models are smaller in size and have a different body structure, “broken” at 3/4 of the height.

Sony also says it plans to distribute the new covers for PS5 models starting early next year. There were no pricing details, which will come in the future. As for the colors, the completely black version is confirmed, the “Deep Earth” collection (i.e. volcanic red, cobalt blue and silver). Other colors will be made available later.