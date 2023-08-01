The Limited Edition of PS5 bundled with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for pre-order at Amazon at the price of €659.99: an excellent opportunity to reserve the Sony console in this customized version, which includes a digital code to download the game on day one.
Announced a few days ago, the PS5 Limited Edition boasts a modified design to resume the aesthetics of the second chapter of the Insomniac Games series, with red sails but dangerously covered with a black symbiote and the DualSense controller with the same pattern.
The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 covers are on sale at crazy prices by the touts, who are trying to take advantage of the limited edition to make a profit on a product that many people would certainly like to buy.
A very special edition
Similar to the PS4 branded Marvel’s Spider-Man, the new Playstation 5 in Limited Edition with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 aims to celebrate one of the most successful series for the Japanese house, the result of a agreement with Marvel signed several years ago but still decidedly current in terms of results.
In fact, we are already over 10 million views on YouTube for the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story trailer and there is no doubt that the game will score extraordinary sales at its debut, set for next October 20th.
