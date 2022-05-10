PS5 soon it will be available in bundle with Horizon Forbidden West? In the list of the English site ShopTo, a new bundle has appeared that includes the version with a player of Sony’s flagship console and a digital copy of the latest effort by Guerrilla Games, at a price of 499.85 pounds, which for the English market is equivalent to one discount of 20 pounds (about 23 euros) on the total.

The bundle is available at this page, which is however inaccessible to non-UK residents. At this point, it is reasonable to expect an official announcement and distribution in the main markets in close proximity.

If confirmed by Sony, the PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West will surely appeal to players eager to enter the next-gen, always as long as they can get their hands on it, which is not at all obvious these days. On the other hand, the Japanese company has announced that it intends to distribute 56% of PS5 more than last year, which should significantly improve the availability of the console in stores.

Staying on the subject, we would like to point out that tomorrow, Wednesday 11 May, GameStop will sell a new stock of PS5 Standard through its official website.