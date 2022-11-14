As we reported to you a few days ago, the PS5 Standard bundles including a copy of God of War Ragnarok. This is not a big surprise and equally obvious was the fact that the available units disappeared immediately. We continue not to surprise you by revealing that the scalpers have been busy and now units are already on sale at very high prices, i.e. even over €1,000, as you can see here.

On Amazon ItalyVarious units of the standard PS5 with God of War Ragnarok can be found at increasing prices right now. A single seller offers a price of €849. We remind you that the standard price should be €609.99 for the console bundled with an exclusive Sony game.

The digits however, they are on average much higher, given that we find a PS5 bundle at €1,029.99, one at €1,149, another at €1,156.96 and one that approaches twelve hundred euros with a figure of €1,194.26. If you’re looking for a positive note, no seller asks you to pay for delivery.

The PS5 box with God of War Ragnarok

The €1,029.99 PS5 bundle is sold by a reseller, but Shipping is handled by Amazonso in this case it is certainly not a scam, again if the price is not considered a scam, of course.

We recall that the bundles includes a PS5 with optical drive, a copy of God of War Ragnarok, cables and the DualSense controller. This is not a special edition.

At the very least, you can claim the PS5 bundle invite with Horizon Forbidden West at no extra charge.