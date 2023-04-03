Sony PlayStation has always had a taste for over the top commercials, sometimes a little weird, sometimes a little dramatic or more epic than necessary. Now it’s the turn of weird ads again. Let’s talk about one advertising dedicated to PS5 which comes directly from Thailand, and is a mix of horror, milk and mysticism. Watch it now below.

The video opens with the presentation of the “protagonists“, a young couple who work in a café. She takes the orders, he prepares drinks and sweets. Something, however, changes after his birthday. The boy begins to behave strangely, during the night he stays awake and behaves in a frightening way and while working he seems almost possessed, to the point of spilling milk everywhere. The girl then comes to contact a mystic to find a solution. What happens? And what has it to do with PS5?

The answer comes shortly after and thickens the sense of horror that characterizes the first part of the video: the boy is simply obsessed with the idea of ​​having a PS5. The girl understands this and therefore buys one and they start playing together and come back happy.

It is a weird videoperhaps not too flattering towards gamers since without a PS5 the protagonist does not seem able to live regularly, but perhaps it is not the case to analyze advertising too seriously.

As mentioned, Sony is not new to this type of marketing. For example, we remind you of this bizarre Japanese advertisement for PlayStation 4.