Do you like the idea of ​​one Portable PS5 but PS Portal doesn't meet your needs given the need to always have an internet connection within reach? Well, the famous one DIY Perks YouTube channel he now offers us one PS5 in tablet formatperhaps not very comfortable but certainly more portable than the real console.

The video starts with a quick talk about portable consoles and then shows us the creative process behind it PS5 Tablet. Obviously to create this DIY Perks product it uses the fundamental components of the console.

PS5 Tablet presents however a series of challenges, such as managing its cooling system, which requires a lot of space. DIY Perks thus created an entire cooling system, including the production of some components. With the support of some fans, the PS5 Tablet is able to work without overheating and without producing too much noise. The system also has an integrated audio system, power supply and 4K OLED screen.