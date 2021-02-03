Sony has released a PlayStation 5 system update that sorts out a PlayStation 4 disc upgrade issue.

The PS4 version of a game was sometimes installed from the PS4 game disc even after upgrading the disc version of a PS4 game to the PS5 version. This update, which weighs in at 868.3MB, fixes that issue.

Eurogamer Next-Gen News Cast – Should Sony issue refunds for Control on PS5?

And then we have our old friend “this system software update improves system performance”. That’s nice and clear.

If any other changes emerge, we’ll pop them in here. The PS5 is now up to version 20.02-02.50.00.