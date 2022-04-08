PS5 has passed the sales from Nintendo 64 in the United Kingdomand according to the findings reported by GamesIndustry by the mouth of Christopher Dring is approaching the numbers totaled by the Game Boy Advance.

As reported, Xbox Series X | S sold more than PS5 in the UK in March 2022, but this is probably also due to limited stocks of the Sony console, which seems to suffer more than the Microsoft platform from the semiconductor crisis.

“PlayStation 5 has sold more than Nintendo 64 in the UK and is close to Game Boy Advance, “Dring wrote in a Twitter post.” The Xbox Series X | S overtook GameCube a few months ago. If there had been more stocks, we would have seen some big records broken. ”

In February Sony announced 17.2 million units sold for PS5, with a slower progression than PlayStation 4 in the first year but precisely because of the availability problems of the platform.

Given the great interest aroused by the next-gen console of the Japanese house, it would be really interesting to understand what numbers it could have totaled in a normal situation on the production and distribution front.