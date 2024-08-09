According to data shared by GfK, PS5 has surpassed the 4 million unit sales milestone In the United Kingdom 192 weeks after its launch in stores. This makes it the fifth fastest console to reach this milestone, but with a 31-week gap from PS4which had reached this threshold in 161 weeks, although it must be said that the latter did not have inventory problems in the first years of life.
In first place there is instead Wiiwhich achieved this result in 102 weeks, followed by PS2 which took 114 weeks. However, these are indicative data that do not provide a complete picture, considering that the commercial cycle of a console is very long. For example, Nintendo Switch is in seventh place with 210 weeks, but at the moment it is the third best-selling console ever globally.
PS5 Beats All in Revenue
Again from GfK data we learn that PS5 is the console that made the highest revenues with the sales of the first 4 million units. We are talking about £1.846 billionwith a average purchase price of £460 (at launch the standard console was sold for £449, rising to £479 in 2022). The main reasons are the console’s higher price than its predecessors and the fact that in four years has not undergone price cuts. In fact, it even received a price increase. For example, the PS4, in second place in terms of revenue for the first 4 million units sold, had an average purchase price of 311 pounds.
Let’s look at the data shared by GfK regarding the consoles that have fastest reached 4 million units sold in the UK:
