According to data shared by GfK, PS5 has surpassed the 4 million unit sales milestone In the United Kingdom 192 weeks after its launch in stores. This makes it the fifth fastest console to reach this milestone, but with a 31-week gap from PS4which had reached this threshold in 161 weeks, although it must be said that the latter did not have inventory problems in the first years of life.

In first place there is instead Wiiwhich achieved this result in 102 weeks, followed by PS2 which took 114 weeks. However, these are indicative data that do not provide a complete picture, considering that the commercial cycle of a console is very long. For example, Nintendo Switch is in seventh place with 210 weeks, but at the moment it is the third best-selling console ever globally.