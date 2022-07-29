In the day today Sony shared his sales data on PlayStation 5 which sold a total of 21.7 million units. However, as reported by the company, revenues fell by 37%.

This is due to a number of factors, including the recently slowed growth of the gaming market: now users have more opportunities to leave the house, as there are no more lockdowns in key markets.

How does Sony respond? Well the company to increase user engagement in the second half of the fiscal year, or between October and March 2023, will release several games including first-party titles. Not only that but Sony wants to increase the supply of the PS5 as the production of components seems to be improving. The goal is therefore to distribute more consoles especially during the Christmas period.

Chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki therefore believes that in the second half of the current fiscal year, the volume of PS5 units will increase significantly, and is confident that the launch of first and third party games will increase user engagement.

Source: Twinfinite