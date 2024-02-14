Via the financial report made available by Sony for the end of the third quarter from fiscal 2023 (i.e. October – December 2023), we find that PS5 it sold 54.8 million units. Are there many? They are few? Obviously answering this question precisely is much more complex than you think, but we can do it comparison with what PS4 had done.
As you can see in the graph below, PS5 grows similarly to PS4but if in the first months after launch it had more or less equaled PS4 (and for a moment even surpassed it), PlayStation 5 has for some time continued to be slightly below the previous hardware iteration.
Speaking of current data, PlayStation 5 is 2.3 million units below PlayStation 4, a gap that has widened compared to the previous quarter, during which the difference was only 0.8 million. PS5, according to Sony, has in fact sold less than expected during the holidays.
PS5 problems
PlayStation 5 obviously had to deal with the inventory problems which for a couple of years were limited by the consequences of COVID. The gap between PS5 and PS4 was in fact wider in 2021 and 2022: a year ago, in fact, the distance between the two consoles was 5.6 million, to the advantage of PlayStation 4.
The situation seems to have improved, in short, even if PS5 still remains below. Additionally, the number of monthly active players has increased.
