Via the financial report made available by Sony for the end of the third quarter from fiscal 2023 (i.e. October – December 2023), we find that PS5 it sold 54.8 million units. Are there many? They are few? Obviously answering this question precisely is much more complex than you think, but we can do it comparison with what PS4 had done.

As you can see in the graph below, PS5 grows similarly to PS4but if in the first months after launch it had more or less equaled PS4 (and for a moment even surpassed it), PlayStation 5 has for some time continued to be slightly below the previous hardware iteration.

PS5 and PS4 sales/shipping comparison

Speaking of current data, PlayStation 5 is 2.3 million units below PlayStation 4, a gap that has widened compared to the previous quarter, during which the difference was only 0.8 million. PS5, according to Sony, has in fact sold less than expected during the holidays.