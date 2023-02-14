The latest rumors always speak more insistently than one State of play narrowly, as early as the end of February 2023 or in March at the latest, then followed by a major event in the summer, in style Playstation Showcase. Leaving aside the reliability of the sources, it is quite plausible to believe that Sony is already planning one or more PlayStation events, if only to take advantage the excellent momentum of PS5 of these weeks.

Not that the console is selling little globally or is lagging behind the competition, quite the contrary. However, there has been a marked surge in sales recently. Last month Sony kicked off a massive PS5 marketing campaign for what effectively was a “relaunch” of the console: now that the material supply issues have largely been resolved, production has ramped up and consequently the number of consoles sent to stores. The result? We’ve already seen that, partially, with the latest GSD data talking about tripled sales for Sony’s flagship console in Europe in January 2023.

An extraordinary result, especially if we think that sales were not driven by the launch of any particularly important exclusive (sorry Forspoken), but only by the actual possibility of buying the console in stores and the long wave of games released in 2022. especially God of War: Ragnarok, the most acclaimed and the most recent.

It’s hard to say if the console will be able to travel on these numbers in the coming months too, but it would be crazy not to take advantage of the moment with a State of Play in the coming weeks, perhaps followed by a much more substantial PlayStation Showcase in the summer.

As for the traditional February/March State of Play we’re pretty sure Sony will focus on the cross-platform projects of the coming months and the already announced PS5 first party exclusives. Space therefore for Resident Evil 4 Remake, Street Fighter 6 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, just to name a few multiplatforms, as well as Final Fantasy 16 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, of which we would like to see some gameplay sequences in view of the launch in autumn.

It would also be the perfect opportunity to show what’s cooking in the house of the Playstation Studios for 2023 and have certainties on this front. As mentioned on other occasions, it’s really hard for us to believe that Insomniac’s new game is the only project from the Sony teams for this year, especially if we consider that last year’s PS5 and PS4 exclusives were all initially planned titles for 2021.

But perhaps we are asking too much and in fact Jeff Grubb, a well-known insider and journalist, talks about a “minor” State of Play and a more substantial event in the summer in Playstation Showcase. Last year an event like this was really missed, some say due to the Activision Blizzard acquisition, and it would be the ideal stage to find out what Sony is planning for 2024 as well and what its many internal studios are working on .

We have some clues. For example, we know that the company has greenlit a good number of live service games. These should include, for example, the urban fantasy multiplayer project by London Studios and the multiplayer of The Last of Us, which among other things could exploit the great success of the HBO TV series to establish itself in a saturated market such as that of free-to -play. We’ll see.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.