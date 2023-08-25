Sony’s official offer for PS5 Standard is now available, simultaneously with the Amazon Italy Gaming Week. You can find the console at -18%, or with a discount of €100.01. The product is available at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this PS5 model it is €549.99, although it cost €499.99 at launch. The current price is technically not the lowest ever, but we are talking about 98 cents more than the historic low. PS5 is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This is a PS5 Standard base bundle. This is the console with an optical reader – that is, you can use PS4 and PS5 discs in addition to digital games – and a white DualSense controller. It obviously includes the cables for the power supply and the audio-video connection to the TV. PS5 can be positioned vertically or horizontally, using the stand included with the console.