Shuhei Yoshida of Sony is holding a kind of event tour with independent developers from all over the world, probably to hunt for new games for PS5. Her latest destination was the Tokyo Sand Box, of which she posted some photos on Twitter.

While lacking a characteristic gadget like the one given to him at WASD, Yoshida seems to have enjoyed himself a lot in the company of the developers, in meetings we don’t know how formal.

The only certainty is that Yoshida’s sorties are not random. They are probably part of the project implemented by the PlayStation executive, who is in charge of relations with independent developers, to increase the amount of games developed for PS5 and to erase the reputation of PlayStation as a platform adverse to indie titles, due to some choices made by the company in recent years.