From the new Famitsu interview a Jim Ryan, head of Sony PlayStationother considerations emerge on PS5 and especially on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and its importance for the vintage of the console, in addition to the port to PC by PlayStation Studios and on the situation of PlayStation VR2.

When asked about Sony’s plans for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to launch in 2023, Ryan said they expect a big launchmoreover implicitly confirming the arrival during 2023, given that the initial statement is not corrected.

Considering the enormous success enjoyed by the first Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4, it is natural that Sony expects a huge launch from the new chapter. Also, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was developed specifically for PS5, unlike the previous chapter, so “the developers didn’t have to compromise”, Ryan reported in this regard. “We asked them to focus on getting the most out of PS5 in creating the game,” explained the head of PlayStation, also reporting that he had received excellent feedback on what came out of Insomniac Games.

The interview, which also covered the importance of the Japanese market and Japanese games for PS5, then also touched on the PC ports of PlayStation Studios games. Jim Ryan confirmed that Sony will continue to be very active in this area and will bring other PlayStation games on PChowever, he also reiterated the importance of PS5-exclusive games.

The temporal detachment between the release of exclusive games on PS5 and the respective conversions on PC it will therefore continue to exist, to encourage the presence of exclusive games on PS5 and also because, according to Ryan, the feedback collected is also positive for games arriving on PC at a distance of years after its launch on consoles, so the strategy still seems to have excellent results.

Finally, regarding Playstation VR2 Ryan reported that it is still too early to draw conclusions on the success of the peripheral, but at launch they have already been able to release 40 games and the results so far appear to be positive. Confidence is therefore high, also considering how there are several other titles scheduled for 2023 and beyond.